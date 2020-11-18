Lee Brice details mild COVID-19 symptoms: "I'm one of the lucky ones"

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Lee Brice considers himself one of “the lucky ones” in his battle with COVID-19.

Lee had to pull out of his performance of “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearce at the CMA Awards last week after testing positive for COVID-19 on November 8.

He’s been quarantining in the barn on his Tennessee property ever since while his wife, Sara, and their three young children quarantine in the main house.

While he was asymptomatic at first, in the hours following his positive test result, Lee began developing symptoms, including a low-grade fever and body aches that kept him tossing and turning all night.

“I literally woke up all wet,” Lee describes to People. “I wasn’t shivering and I don’t think the fever got high, but I did wake up feeling like I sweat out a fever or something.”

Lee also experienced chest congestion, clogged sinuses and a raspy voice, which he compares to having a mild cold or allergies.

In spite of the circumstances, the country star considers himself lucky, stating that he knows several people who have contracted the virus — including his manager, whom he says had it “really bad,” so much so that it “hurt to breathe.”

“I feel fortunate. It’s nice being out on my farm. It’s been 75 degrees. The deer are walking, and the bass are biting. I’m one of the lucky ones. I guess, so far,” Lee says. “I’m crossing my fingers.”

Lee’s quarantine ends today.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

