Lee Brice digs into his gospel roots for a holiday rendition of “Go Tell It on the Mountain

Curb Records

As the holiday season nears, Lee Brice has offered up his version of a cherished Christmas classic.

That’s “Go Tell it on the Mountain,” in a rendition inspired by the gospel music Lee grew up singing in church. Along with his soaring rendition of the song, Lee shared a video giving fans a peek into the recording process.



“I have been wanting to do my own version of one of my favorite Christmas songs!” Lee gushes. “So excited to have been able to do it over this time at home. Hope folks love it as much as I do.”

The festive new tune comes out just a week before the release of Lee’s new studio album, Hey World, which will arrive on November 20. The same day, you can tune in to watch a 75-minute-long, livestream release party for the album, during which the singer will perform new songs and a few old favorites.



It’s been an exciting week for Lee, who claimed his first-ever trophy at Wednesday night’s 2020 CMA Awards in the category of Musical Event of the Year. The new accolade comes courtesy of “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” a duet with Carly Pearce that she released as a single in late 2019. The song will also appear on the track list of Hey World.



Lee was supposed to perform the song with Carly at the 2020 CMAs, but had to sit the awards show out after testing positive for COVID-19. Despite the disappointment, he kept his spirits up by poking fun at his own predicament on Instagram.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.