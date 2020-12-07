Lee Brice, Dustin Lynch & more to honor Lee Greenwood at 2021 tribute concert

ABC Supply Company

Lee Greenwood will be at the center of a star-studded concert event in 2021 celebrating his more than four decades in the music industry.

Lee Greenwood: An All Star Salute will feature performances and appearances by Lee Brice, Michael Ray, Dustin Lynch, Riley Green and more at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville Alabama on October 12.

The celebration will commemorate 40 years of his hits that include “God Bless the U.S.A,” “Somebody’s Gonna Love You,” “Holdin’ a Good Hand” and many more.

Jamey Johnson, Crystal Gayle, Alabama‘s Randy Owen, The Oak Ridge Boys, Big & Rich, Mark Wills, Michael W. Smith, a cappella group Home Free, Tracy Byrd, Sam Moore and The Frontmen of Country are among the additional artists participating.

“When you get in the music business you just hope for success. I can’t believe I have actually been having hits for 40 years,” Lee says in a statement. “I never knew so many of my songs had influenced so many of these great artists that are joining me for this celebration. It’s going to be spectacular, something that Huntsville has never seen before!”

Tickets for the show go on sale to the public on December 11 at 11 a.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

