Lee Brice gives fans a peek into his at-home, quarantined album-making process

Shannon Finney/Getty ImagesJust days after sharing his newest single, “One of Them Girls,” Lee Brice performed an acoustic and stripped-down version of the song during his Billboard Live At-Home concert on Thursday.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Lee revealed during his virtual show, he was in the midst of recording his next album. Now, since he can’t go into a studio or work in the same room as his team, he’s had to adjust to a different kind of record-making process.

“I’m trying to finish the rest of the record, but I’m having to do it from the house alone,” the singer explains, according to Billboard.

Fortunately, Lee has a little bit of experience in using a DIY studio set-up.

“Luckily, I learned to run the studio when I was younger, so I’m able to kind of do that and get some recording done on my own,” he adds.

Lee’s Live At-Home performance raised money for Meals on Wheels America, which delivers food to senior citizens in need. Visit Billboard to watch his performance.

