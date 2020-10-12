Lee Brice is "thankful" as "One of Them Girls" remains at the top of the charts

Curb Records

Lee Brice continues his reign at the top of the country charts this week.

The singer’s latest hit, “One of Them Girls,” remains in the number-one spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart for the third week in a row, continuing Lee’s personal longest-running streak at the top of the charts.

The song is only the second country single released to this year to stay in the top spot for more than two weeks, coming in behind Luke Combs, who spent four weeks at number one with “Lovin’ On You.”

“Truth is, I really have no words. It’s just been such a long road with so many great teammates working so hard to make and keep things going,” Lee reflects in a statement. “From the creation of the song to radio jumping in so quickly, the fans listening like crazy, to the last drop of blood, sweat, and tears from my label working their butts off. I’m just so thankful!”

Lee scored another number-one hit earlier this year with Carly Pearce on “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” which Luke co-wrote. Both hits are featured on Lee’s forthcoming album, Hey World, out on November 20.

By Cillea Houghton

