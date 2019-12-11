Lee Brice maps out first UK run in 2020

Curb

Lee Brice is heading across the pond in 2020 for his first-ever tour of the United Kingdom.

The four-date run kicks off July 7 in London, England, and moves on to Birmingham and Manchester, before wrapping on the 11th in Glasgow, Scotland. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Back in the States, Lee’s latest number one, “Rumor,” finishes the year as the tenth most-played song of 2019, according to Country Aircheck. Meanwhile, his latest hit, “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearce, is climbing in the top thirty.

Here's the complete itinerary for Lee Brice's 2020 tour of the UK:

7/7 -- London, England, Shepherds Bush Empire

7/9 -- Birmingham, England, O2 Institute

7/10 -- Manchester, England, O2 Ritz

7/11 -- Glasgow, Scotland, The Old Fruitmarket

