Lee Brice, Michael Ray & more sign on for Folds of Honor’s inaugural golf tournament

Sean Hagwell

Folds of Honor Tennessee is launching its first annual Celebrity Golf Tournament this year, with several country artists lending their support.

Lee Brice, Michael Ray and Mitchell Tenpenny are among the many participants in the one-day fundraiser, set to take place at The Governors Club in Brentwood, Tennessee just outside of Nashville on June 21.

Proceeds raised through the event will benefit Folds of Honor’s program that provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of deceased veterans and service members who are disabled.

Jamey Johnson, Nashville star Charles Esten and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel will also take part in the event.

