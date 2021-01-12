Lee Brice partners with Yuengling beer to support veterans

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc

Lee Brice is striking up a partnership with D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. in support of the troops.

Lee is the new brand ambassador for Yuengling Traditional Lager, marking the launch of Yuengling’s Stars & Stripes program that gives back to our nation’s veterans by working with Team RWB, an organization that helps veterans transition back to civilian life.

“I am thrilled to team up with a family-owned brewery and serve as a brand ambassador for their Stars & Stripes program,” Lee says in a statement. “Spending time with my family, supporting our troops and enjoying a nice, cold beer are three things I love in life, so you could say this is the best of three worlds.”

Lee’s work with Yuengling also includes performances and appearances on behalf of the brand, giveaways, meet and greets and more.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.