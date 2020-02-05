Legendary Actor Kirk Douglas Dies at 103

Legendary Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103, according to his family.

His son, actor Michael Douglas, made the announcement on Instagram:

Born in Amsterdam, New York, Kirk Douglas began his career in the 1940s and earned three Oscar nominations for Best Actor for his roles in “Lust for Life,” “Champion,” and “The Bad and the Beautiful.”

He also starred in numerous other film classics, including “Paths of Glory” and “Spartacus.”

In 1996, Douglas received an honorary award from the academy in recognition of his “50 years as a creative and moral force in the motion picture community.”

He is survived by his wife Anne and their three sons, Michael, Joel and Eric.