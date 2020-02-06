Let’s Go! Shania Twain extends Vegas residency through 2020

Denise Truscello

Denise TruscelloShania Twain’s having too much fun at her Let’s Go! Las Vegas residency to quit. The singer revealed 14 new dates on her Twitter and Instagram Thursday morning, extending the run through the end of 2020.

“Just announced! I am extending my Let’s Go! Las Vegas residency at [Zappo’s Theatre], with new shows August through December,” the singer wrote. “I look forward to spending more time with you all.”

Since launching her residency last December, Shania has enchanted fans with a dazzling, elaborate set and a series of in-depth, behind-the-scenes looks at how she put the show together. In addition to her Vegas performances, she delivered a high-power medley of her greatest hits at the 2019 American Music Awards, further re-establishing herself as one of country music’s top live acts.

Tickets for the newly-announced Let’s Go! dates go on sale February 14 beginning at 10AM PT. Like the rest of her residency to date, they'll take place at Zappo’s Theater at Planet Hollywood.

Here’s the itinerary for the new dates, according to Ticketmaster:

August 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

September 2, 5, 6

December 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.