“Let’s make some memories”: Michael Ray unveils 2021 tour plans

Warner Music Nashville

Michael Ray is setting out on the Just the Way I Am Tour this summer.

The 21-date tour brings him to a variety of festivals and fairs across the U.S., beginning June 13 with Carolina Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where he shares the bill with Luke Combs.

He’ll also appear June 19 at Ohio’s Country Fest, where Sam Hunt is set to headline, followed by two stops in South Dakota — at the Brown County Fair and Central State Fair. He concludes the tour in his home state of Florida with a November 14 performance at Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale.

“I can’t wait to be back out on the road and be with all of you again!!! I’m so excited to share some new songs with you that have come to mean so much to me,” Michael says on Twitter. “Let’s make some memories!!”

The chart-topping singer recently shared his new single, “Picture,” as he works on his upcoming third studio album.

Visit Ray’s website for a complete list of tour dates.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.