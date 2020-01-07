Life Is a Highway: Rascal Flatts sets out on Farewell Tour in 2020

Big Machine Records

Big Machine RecordsIn a surprise announcement Tuesday morning, Rascal Flatts revealed they’re hitting the road in 2020 for their final tour. The Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour kicks off June 11 in Indianapolis, Indiana and wraps October 17 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter,” Gary LeVox reflects. "The greatest feeling ever, is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to [our fans’] lives… I don’t know what God has in store for the future, but I am excited to see what he has planned!”



Jay DeMarcus echoes Gary’s sentiments, saying “We’re really looking forward to getting to spend this entire year loving on our fans, and thanking them for allowing us to have the most amazing career over the last 20 years.”



“Dreams do come true... and we are three walking examples of this truth,” Joe Don Rooney adds, summing up the trio’s feelings.

While this will be Rascal Flatts final tour, the three haven’t clarified whether they’ll continue to record together or if new music is coming this year.

The first tickets to the farewell tour will be available as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket. You can find more information at RascalFlatts.com.

