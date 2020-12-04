'Life Rolls On' in 2021 with Florida Georgia Line’s just-announced fifth studio album

BMLG Records

After teasing something big on social media yesterday, Florida Georgia Line has delivered on their promise of an exciting announcement. The superstar country duo told fans Friday morning that they’re fifth studio album, Life Rolls On, will be out next year.

“This year has been a wild ride, and if there’s one thing we’ve learned, you have to keep your head up high,” the pair reflected on social media. “This new music truly represents where we are in our lives right now and we can’t wait for y’all to hear it.”

While FGL hasn’t yet shared an official track list, Life Rolls On will likely include their latest single, “Long Live,” which the band dropped in September. That song plays in the background of their social media teaser for their new album’s announcement.

Furthermore, it seems fans may be able to get an additional sneak peek into the track listing: FGL said when they announced their new album that anyone who pre-orders the album now will “get a bunch of tracks instantly.”



Life Rolls On comes out in full on February 12.

It’s time y’all! Humbled and excited to announce our fifth studio album, #LifeRollsOn, is out February 12th! This new music truly represents where we are in our lives right now and we can’t wait for y’all to hear it. Pre-order now 🙌🏼 #FGL5https://t.co/fcVk7BiE5P pic.twitter.com/peqD6PzdHQ — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) December 4, 2020





By Carena Liptak

