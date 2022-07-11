“Life’s pretty daggum good”: Russell Dickerson shares family photo from the road

ABC

Russell Dickerson is getting real about life on the road.

Russell has spent the past six months on tour with Tim McGraw and admits that road life can be grueling at times. But the main factor keeping him grounded is his family, as evidenced by a sweet photo he shared of him with his wife, Kailey, and their infant son, Remington.

“Feel like we’ve been running 300 miles an hour for 6 months straight. I love what we do but it’s taxing too. But lookin at moments like this, on the road, with my 2 humans, life’s pretty daggum good,” Russell writes alongside an adorable photo of him and Kailey, all smiles as the singer holds his 1-year-old son upside down, Remington laughing all the while.

“I don’t think a picture has ever brought me so much joy,” one fan praises, while others call them “the most beautiful family” and “precious people.”

Russell has been sharing many photos and videos from his high-energy opening set on The McGraw Tour, which launched in February and continues through the end of this month. Russell’s collaboration with Jake Scott on “She Likes It” is also climbing up the charts.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.