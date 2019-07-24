Lifetime making movie about ‘College Admissions Scandal’

The college admissions scandal is heading to the small screen.

In a press release Tuesday, Lifetime announced plans to release a two-hour film about the real-life college admissions scandal, for which both famous actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman have been charged.

The new movie will follow two wealthy mothers who stop at nothing to get their children into the best colleges.

Although the network does not name the most famous women implicated, their involvement is reportedly implied.

The movies official title is ‘Admissions Scandal.’

Loughlin, along with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, is accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Olivia,19, and Bella,20, into the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team.

Neither girls participated in the sport.

Loughlin and her husband have pled, not guilty.

Huffman, however, cut a deal with prosecutors and pled guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in May.

She admitted to paying $15,000 to get her eldest daughter, Sofia, into an elite college by cheating on the SAT and is currently awaiting sentencing.

The movie premieres this fall.