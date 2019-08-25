Lightning Strike at PGA Tour Championship Injures Six People

Six people were injured on Saturday when a bolt of lightning struck a 60-foot pine at the PGA Tour championship in Atlanta, according to police.

The third round of the season-ending event had been suspended for about half an hour due to stormy weather, and fans were seeking shelter. The lightning strike hit the top of the tree, which is just off the 16th tee, and shattered the bark to the bottom.

Atlanta Police spokesman James H. White III says five men and one female juvenile were injured. All of them were taken to hospitals for treatment, and all were alert, conscious and breathing.