“Like I believe country music is for everyone, so is this country”: Maren Morris speaks out to support Joe Biden

Over the weekend, Maren Morris appeared at the massive “I Will Vote” concert for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who faces President Donald Trump in the upcoming general election.

Maren voiced her support of Biden with an impassioned speech that, she explained ahead of the event, was especially meaningful to her because it wasn’t a musical performance.

“Y’all, I have never been asked to speak at anything, only perform,” she wrote on Twitter before taking the virtual stage. “This Sunday, I am speaking to my country.”

The “Girl” star laid out her reasons for voting for Biden in the 2020 election. Maren says she grew up being taught to treat people with respect — no matter their race, political affiliation or gender identity — but the importance of those beliefs hit home in a new way after she became a mom to her son, Hayes, in March.

“It wasn’t about just me anymore. It was about him, and all of our children’s futures in this country,” she said. “What will they make of this moment 20 years from now?”

That’s the sentiment that inspired Maren to write “Better Than We Found It,” a new song that she released at the beginning of October.



“Now, I live in the world of country music, which has always been about telling the truth. And just like I believe that country music is for everyone, so is this country,” she continued, adding that she hopes the song sheds light on the importance of this election, especially for groups such as immigrants, the LGBTQ+ community and Black Americans.

“And it’s about those of us who have a civic responsibility to do everything we can to make our country better by saying, ‘We are better than this.’ It isn’t a punishment. It’s a plea,” Maren said.

