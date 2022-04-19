“Like I Love Country Music”: Kane Brown teases new single that samples Brooks & Dunn

ABC

Kane Brown is getting real country on his next single.

On Monday, Kane posted a gleeful video that shows him and his eldest daughter, Kingsley, dancing around the kitchen while wearing cowboys as his new single, which is titled “Like I Love Country Music,” plays in the background. The track finds Kane professing his love for country music, so much so that he’s incorporated a snippet of Brooks & Dunn‘s hit, “Brand New Man,” into the tune.

“You’ve got me feeling like/ I’m a brand new man,” Kane croons, followed by a clip of Ronnie Dunnrepeating the song’s title.

During the fiddle-packed song, Kane throws in a reference to Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, and asserts that the only way he’d survive on a desert island is with the love of his life — and a needle dropping on a vinyl country record.

“Baby, I love you like I love country music,” Kane sings in the chorus, bouncing his two-year-old daughter in his arms as they two-step and spin around the kitchen, the little girl giggling and smiling all the while.

“3 things! 1: This will be the new radio single (like I love country music). 2: thank you @brooksanddunn. 3: this little girl is so damn cute,” the singer captions the adorable video.

“Like I Love Country Music” follows Kane’s previous single, “Leave You Alone,” and his most recent #1 hit, “One Mississippi.”

