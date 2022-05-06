“Like I Love Country Music”: Kane Brown’s new single name-checks country greats

ABC

Kane Brown dropped his next radio single Friday, and as promised, it’s a turn towards classic country for the genre-bending superstar.

Before release day, Kane teased that his new song — which is called “Like I Love Country Music” — would feature a sample of Brooks & Dunn’s “Brand New Man.” Turns out, that’s just the tip of the iceberg: Kane tips his hat to a bevy of country greats in the lyrics of his new single.

Alan Jackson, Willie Nelson, George Jones June Carter and Johnny Cash all get shout-outs in the verses, plus the electronic fiddle solo and upbeat ‘90s stylings call Shania Twain to mind. Of course, the biggest name-check of all is the love interest Kane’s singing about, who he loves just as much as he loves all his favorite country songs.

Kane upped the country factor even further on Friday, posting a snapshot of himself performing on a honky tonk stage, complete with a black cowboy hat and oversized belt buckle.

“Like I Love Country Music” is one of a string of new songs Kane has put out that show a return to his country roots. A pop-curious superstar who’s often found success with out-of-genre collabs, he’s known for innovating in his home genre. Still, Kane’s said that his as-yet-unannounced new album will lean hard into his home genre.

The songs he’s shared off the project are already demonstrating that stylistic turn. In addition to “Like I Love Country Music,” Kane has put out a heartbreak ballad, “Whiskey Sour,” a slow jam called “Leave You Alone” and his uptempo chart-topper, “One Mississippi.”

