Lil Nas X is on the 'Old Town Road' to the Grammys, with a packed list of special guests

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LALil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus will be taking their megahit duet, “Old Town Road,” to the 2020 Grammy Awards, and they’ve got a long list of featured artists along for the ride.

DJ and songwriter Diplo and K-Pop superstars BTS are just a couple of the special guests they’ve enlisted for their performance. Another viral sensation who rocked the country genre will also join them on the Grammys stage: Mason Ramsey, the 13-year-old singer who rose to Internet fame thanks to a viral video of him performing Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues” in a Walmart in 2018.

A press release hints that the already star-studded lineup will grow even bigger, with surprise guests sure to make the big moment even more unforgettable.

In another major onstage collaboration, the awards show will pay tribute Grammy executive producer Ken Ehrlich. After 40 years of producing the show, the 2020 Grammy Awards is set to Ehrlich’s last, and an array of artists associated with his career will send him off with a performance of “I Sing the Body Electric,” from the film Fame.

Americana and roots duo The War and Treaty are contributing to that showcase, along with mega-stars such as singer-songwriter Camila Cabello and icon Cyndi Lauper.

Previously announced Grammy performers for this year include Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile and many more. The show takes place this Sunday, January 26.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.