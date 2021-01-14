Lindsay Ell introduces her new rescue pup, Hendrix, after breakup from boyfriend Adam Roa

ABC/Image Group LA

Late last year, Lindsay Ell parted ways with her boyfriend, motivational speaker and poet Adam Roa. The pair had started dating during 2020, and made their relationship Instagram official in October.



By the holiday season, though, they agreed to call it quits. “We just realized that we wanted different things, but I wish him all the best,” Lindsay tells People, but adds that the timing made the split especially tough. “Going through a breakup over the holidays and not being able to go home to see my family, I just knew that waking up Christmas morning was going to be so hard,” she explains.



On top of that, being around Adam’s dog, Serendipity, had re-awakened her inner dog lover. “[It] reminded me how much I loved having a dog; waking up to a dog and their sweet little face,” Lindsay adds.

Though she grew up with dogs, Lindsay hadn’t had one in a while, mostly because of all the time she typically spends on tour. After quarantine and her relationship, though, she decided to take the plunge, and started seeking out adoptable dogs. Ultimately, she found a perfect match in a one-year-old Pomeranian from a Louisiana shelter, who Lindsay named Hendrix.



These days, Lindsay says, she and her new pup are keeping busy together, and hanging out with friends like Carly Pearce and her Shih Tzu, June.

“She loves everyone she meets, but if I take her on the road with me, she has to at least know how to come and sit and stay and be able to listen to me. We have a lot to learn!” says Lindsay.



Lindsay’s most recent album, heart theory, came out last August.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.