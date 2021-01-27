Lindsay Ell to present 'heart theory' Live online concert

BBR Music Group

Lindsay Ell is staging a special livestream concert for her latest album, heart theory.

On February 12, Lindsay will perform songs from the album live for the first time since heart theory was released last summer in a #LiveRedesigned concert experience to be streamed on VYE at 9 p.m. ET.

The concert doubles as a charity event, with net proceeds from ticket sales benefiting Crew Nation, a global relief fund for live music crews in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with other organizations.

Fans will be able to interact on the online platform during the full-band set, and Lindsay will be unveiling a slate of special guests that will appear during the show.

“To say that I’m excited to finally be able to play heart theory live for fans around the world is an understatement,” Lindsay says in a statement. “I hope this is a night of celebration and healing for so many. Cannot wait for music fans from around the world to join the show!”

Ticket prices begin at $7, in honor of the seven stages of grief that the album follows, and is based on a pay-what-you-can model.

The concert will be available to view through February 14.

By Cillea Houghton

