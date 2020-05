The Lion Country Safari announced the reopening of its drive-thru safari.

The zoo was forced to shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement for the reopening was made on Wednesday.

The zoo’s drive-thru will reopen on Thursday, May 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the last car admitted at 4:30 p.m.

Zoo officials said tickets must be pre-purchased and are only valid for the drive-thru on the selected date.

The walk-thru park will remained closed.