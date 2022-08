The rhino calf is the third born at the park in less than a year. According to the preserve, the calf will contribute to the White Rhinoceros Species Survival Plan, a national collaboration to save the imperiled species from extinction. (WPEC)

Another white rhino has been born into the Lion Country Safari preserve, a third according to the conservation.

If you haven’t been lately, make plans to drive-through their preserve to hopefully get a glimpse of the little fella helping to contribute to the White Rhinoceros Species Survival Plan, a national collaboration to save the endangered species from extinction.