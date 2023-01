HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 21: Lisa Marie Presley attends the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley And Riley Keough at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

TMZ is reporting Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, was rushed to the hospital after suffering from Cardiac Arrest in her home.

Paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas home before rushing to a hospital, according to the report.

Lisa Marie and her mother Priscilla were at the Golden Globes Tuesday night to witness Austin Butler win an award for his portrayal of her father in the film “Elvis.”