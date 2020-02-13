Listen now: Luke Bryan unveils the title track of 'Born Here Live Here Die Here'

Capitol Nashville

Capitol NashvilleYou can check out both the cover and the title track of Luke Bryan’s new album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, via People.com now.

For his cover shot, a smiling, denim-clad Luke straddles a chair in the middle of a smoky warehouse.

As for the title cut of his seventh record, the Georgia native says he “fell in love with the song right away,” and knew he had to cut it.

“The second I heard ‘Born Here Live Here Die Here’ it related to me,” Luke tells People, “how I grew up, how I have so many roots and so many ties to my hometown. And being tied to your hometown is very important in country music.”

The full Born Here Live Here Die Here set arrives April 24. You’ll be able to stream or download the album’s namesake tune Friday.

On Sunday, Luke kicks off his third season as a judge on American Idol at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

