Little Big Town believes there's no "Better Man" than Mahomes, and the 49er defense is a "Tornado"

ABC/Image Group LAJust like most of Music City, the members of Little Big Town are excited about the Super Bowl this Sunday. Not quite as excited as they'd be, however, if the Tennessee Titans had been able to beat the Kansas City Chiefs to make it to football's biggest match-up.

"This game is gonna be fun," Jimi Westbrook predicts. "Of course, my team is the Titans, so I don’t have quite the heart connection that I do with these two teams," he adds, as the band laughs.

"I do like [Kansas City QB Patrick] Mahomes though," Phillip Sweet interjects.

"Yeah, I’m excited because I think it’s gonna be a great game," Jimi continues. "They match up very interestingly," he says of the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. "I think it’s gonna be fun to watch. I don’t know if anybody’s gonna stop Mahomes, though."

"Yeah, he's on fire," Karen Fairchild agrees.

"The 49er defense though, they are for real," Jimi points out.

"If you can pick apart the 49er defense, you can win this game," Phillip concurs.

Little Big Town's already clinched their own victory this week, as their new album, Nightfall, debuted at the top of the country albums chart. Its lead single, "Over Drinking," is now making its way up the chart.

You can tune in to see Super Bowl 54 Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

