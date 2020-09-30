Little Big Town, Carly Pearce and more join the Grand Ole Opry’s 95th anniversary celebration lineup

©Grand Ole Opry/ Photo By: Chris Hollo

Throughout the month of October, the Grand Ole Opry will be celebrating its 95th anniversary, offering a non-stop list of special guests, performances, livestream events and more.



The festivities start on October 3, which is the same day that the Opry will reopen to limited in-person audiences. The venue’s Saturday night broadcast has been taking place without live fans in the hall’s seats ever since mandated social distancing regulations were put in place this March to curb the spread of COVID-19.



As the venue previously announced, Dierks Bentley, Terri Clark, Vince Gill and Lorrie Morgan will be on hand to perform on the special first Saturday when fans are welcomed back. But this week, the Grand Ole Opry also revealed some of the artists who will perform later in October as part of the venue’s anniversary celebration.



Little Big Town, Carly Pearce, Chris Janson, Lauren Alaina and Bill Anderson are among the acts who’ll take the stage next month. Clint Black, Jeannie Seely, Josh Turner and Steve Wariner are also on deck to perform.



As the Opry welcomes back concertgoers, they’re putting some extra safety measures in place. Each show will have a strict capacity cap, distanced seating, a mandatory mask policy and additional precautions.



Tickets for the just-announced October shows go on sale on October 2. Here are some of the highlights fans can look forward to next month:



October 3: Dierks Bentley, Terri Clark, Vince Gill and Lorrie Morgan.



October 10: “Opry Firsts”: Celebrating Opry debuts and other firsts on the Opry stage, with Carly Pearce, Jeannie Seely, Josh Turner and more.



October 17: “95 Years of Great Opry Songs”: Celebrating top songs and those who wrote them, with Bill Anderson, Brandy Clark, Chris Janson and more.



October 24: “Opry Goes Pink”: The Opry’s 12th annual show marking the fight against breast cancer, with Lauren Alaina, Little Big Town, Victoria Shaw and more.



October 31: Clint Black, Steve Wariner.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.