Little Big Town cheers on Morgan Wallen, while hoping for a kinder, less critical 2021

ABC

Last Saturday as Morgan Wallen played SNL — after his October appearance was cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns — Little Big Town was cheering him on.

Karen Fairchild even sees the experience as an example of how we can all be better to each other in 2021.

“I want to get rid of the cancel culture thing…” she explains. “I thought it was so lovely… to watch him on SNL… And to know that SNL extended that invitation a second time, I was like, ‘That’s awesome.’ Because it could have easily gone the other way.”

“I was so happy for him,” Karen continues, “and happy that they set that example of ‘We’re not cutting you out, we’re actually inviting you back.’ And I hope we see more of that kind of stuff.”

The “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” hitmaker believes that’s what America needs after a rough 2020.

“I feel like it’s so important, because of what we’ve been through as a country, that we set the intention that we are going to be kinder to each other,” Karen says. “Even if we disagree, we’re gonna support and cheer people on… hope for the best for people, be good neighbors.”

“I just think we have to get back to those core values,” she adds. “No matter what side of the coin you’re on politically, it doesn’t matter. That is something we can all agree on.”

Even with six CMA Vocal Group trophies to her credit, Karen realizes it’s not easy.

“I don’t do it every day…” she admits, as her husband laughs. “Jimi [Westbrook]’s like, ‘Yeah, of course she doesn’t!’ But I just mean, as a society, as a community, how can we make 2021 the year of kindness and hopefulness and wishing more for each other instead of being so critical?”

By Stephen Hubbard

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.