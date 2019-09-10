Little Big Town Drop New Song, Announce NEW ALBUM, And 2020 Tour Dates!

There are announcements, and then there’s Little Big Town announcements!

The country group dropped the ball on some major 2020 plans that include a new album and 34-date tour.

There new single “Over Drinking” is the first we’re hearing from their 9th studio project titled Nightfall, set to drop Jan 17.

Little Big Town kickoff their  The Nightfall Tour on Jan 16th in New York with two stops in Tampa, Feb. 26-27.

Tour Dates

 

