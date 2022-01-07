Little Big Town + Miranda Lambert are back on the “Bandwagon” for 2022 Tour

ABC/Eric McCandless

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town will split a bill once again: They’re co-headliners for a 2022 iteration of The Bandwagon Tour, which will kick off this spring.

It’s a return of the two act’s 2018 tour of the same name, and this time around, The Cadillac Three will join Miranda and Little Big Town’s traveling show as an opening act. The full lineup will kick things off on May 6 with a show in Houston, Texas, hitting amphitheaters across 15 dates and wrapping in June.

“The Bandwagon tour is BACK!! Been dying to share this news,” Little Big Town wrote on social media this morning.

“This is one of the most fun tours I’ve ever done,” Miranda added on her socials. “See y’all for round two!”

Before the party starts in earnest, Miranda and The Cadillac Three will kick things off a little early, playing three shows without Little Big Town starting a week before the full tour launches.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, January 14 at 10 a.m. local time, except for the May 6 Houston stop, which opens up to ticket sales on January 21. Additionally, there’s a special presale for Citi cardholders starting the Tuesday before tickets open up to the general public.

