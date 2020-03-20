Little Big Town postpones the Nightfall tour: 'We’re already counting down the weeks to be back'

Sandbox Management

Little Big Town is hitting pause on their current tour, as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus. New dates for the canceled shows have been announced, beginning in August.

The band’s last stop on their Nightfall tour was a March 7 date in Atlanta. Their next pair of shows were rescheduled amid mounting concerns surrounding the virus’ spread. Now, the band has made the difficult decision to halt the remainder of their spring tour until it becomes safe for their fans to gather in large groups again.

“This tour means everything to us, but amid the health concerns surrounding our country, we feel like the only thing to do to protect the health of our fans, band, crew and families is to postpone the upcoming spring shows,” Little Big Town says.

“We are already counting down the weeks to be back out there with you all, celebrating life, love, music and health with a new and different appreciation,” they continue. “Stay safe and healthy and try to enjoy this unexpected time to spend with your loved ones.”

Little Big Town’s tour will resume on August 8 with three nights in Denver, Colorado. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. For more information, and a full list of rescheduled dates, visit the group’s website.

