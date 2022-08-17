Little Big Town, Shania Twain + more stars to have guest spots on new Fox drama ‘Monarch”

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

The already star-studded cast of Fox’s forthcoming TV series Monarch just got a major boost from four massive country stars. Little Big Town, Shania Twain, Martina McBride and Tanya Tucker will all make guest appearances throughout the season.

A new trailer shows a first glimpse into their cameos on the show, where they appear to play roles that mirror their actual music careers. A shot of Shania shows her in a dressing room, while Little Big Town and Martina appear to be onstage at awards shows, and Tanya is in the midst of a performance.

That makes sense for Monarch, which tells the story of a fictional “first family” of country music. Helmed by superstar Dottie Cantrell Roman — played by Susan Sarandon — the family must hold on to their legacy, by any means necessary, as a dark secret threatens to jeopardize their spot in the music business.

Trace Adkins is one of the lead actors in the series: He plays the role of Albie Roman, Dottie’s husband and fellow country star. His cover of “A Country Boy Can Survive” is also featured in the show.

The series will debut with a special two-night event on September 11.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.