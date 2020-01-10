Little Big Town sing about evening romance in new song "Nightfall"

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAIt's "Nightfall" for Little Big Town, as the quartet release their new song.

The CMA Award-winning group has shared the title track of their upcoming album, an easy-listening number that captures the romanticism of the night sky. The mellow tune features dreamy vocals from Karen Fairchild, who takes lead vocals on the verses, before band members Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman and Philip Sweet join in for harmonies on the chorus.

"Turn the lights down, we can watch the stars crawl/You and I fall, baby, when the night falls/Throw a spark, we can shine underneath it all/You and I fall, baby, when the night falls," they sing over a steady beat of soft guitars and drums.

The group has shared two other singles from the album: "Over Drinking" and "The Daughters." The latter song is nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Nightfall is set for release on January 17.

