Little Big Town to team with Voice finalist Jake Hoot for season finale

ABC / Image Group LALittle Big Town will appear on The Voice season 17 finale on Tuesday night. The superstar group is set to perform with competition hopeful Jake Hoot: Together, they’ll serve up a rendition of LBT’s single “Over Drinking.”

The two-hour finale episode of the show features quite a bit of extra star power from the country scene. In addition to Little Big Town’s appearance, Luke Combs and Lady Antebellum are also on deck to sing. Black Eyed Peas and rising pop artist Dua Lipa are also set to perform, as is former Voice coach Jennifer Hudson.

Of course, The Voice’s current coaches -- Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton -- will also be on hand as Season 17’s champion is chosen.

