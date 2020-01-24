Little Big Town's already enjoying a "sweet victory" for "The Daughters" ahead of Sunday's Grammys

Capitol Nashville

Capitol NashvilleSunday night in Los Angeles, Little Big Town could take home their fourth Grammy, as they're nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "The Daughters."

The recognition is particularly gratifying, since the Nightfall track about the struggle for female equality wasn't released as a traditional single.

"It was a sweet victory for that song," Phillip Sweet says, "and that message being recognized not only just by the Grammys, but the world stage. And that is a sweet victory."

"It's such a beautiful message about those double standards we still seem to be putting on the daughters," he continues. "And hopefully this message just keeps reminding us that we need to shake that off for the next generation, [so] that they won't have to have this tired conversation anymore."

Karen Fairchild co-wrote "The Daughters," and believes the fact that it resonated with Grammy voters means we still have a ways to go.

"It just proves that there's still work to be done -- equal play, equal pay, just the treatment for the daughters," she explains. "See, now that's why [the idea] was proposed [as] kind of a question or a commentary on society."

Still, Karen says she won't have to walk away with a trophy to know "The Daughters" is doing its job.

"It's incredible that this song is taking us to the Grammys," she reflects. "I could have only hoped that when we wrote it. It's nice just to see feedback from people."

"And even in the shows you just see girls," Karen adds, "they feel so understood when that's sung, and that's the whole intention of it."

You can watch the 62nd Annual Grammys Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.