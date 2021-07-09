Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild joins hit songwriter Emily Weisband for an ethereal new duet

Warner Records

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Emily Weisband enlists Little Big Town band mate Karen Fairchild for her newest song, “butterfly.”

“From the moment I heard this song I couldn’t stop listening and harassing Emily about it!” Karen explains. “It’s so relatable — the stages of love and how they change. Emily’s voice and writing has a vulnerability that is gut-wrenching. I’m so happy that she asked me to be a part of it.”

Emily got the idea for the song as she reflected on how the passage of time affects a relationship. “As fun as the butterflies are when you’re first falling in love, they do fly away and that’s when love becomes a choice,” she says.

“I wanted to write a song about staying even when the feelings fade, and I’m so honored that Karen wanted to sing this song with me,” Emily adds. “We felt like telling this story from both the perspective of a woman in a new relationship and a woman who’s been married for years was a really powerful way to share it.”

The new track follows Emily’s most recent EP, I Call It Being Human. In her work as a songwriter, she’s teamed up with country A-Listers like Dan + Shay and Keith Urban, as well as pop stars like BTS, Halsey and Camila Cabello.

