Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman has the secret for preparing a "mighty fine" turkey

In addition to being one-fourth of Little Big Town, Kimberly Schlapman is known for her Southern cooking, and she’s offering all the inside details for an ideal turkey this Thanksgiving.

While the singer acknowledges that preparing the turkey can often be a challenging process, she has a tried and true way to cook a delectable bird.

“I do have a really yummy turkey recipe. Turkey’s tricky because it can be super dry, but I believe my mother-in-law taught me that if you baste a turkey the whole time you’re cooking it, you can come out with a mighty fine, juicy turkey,” Kimberly reveals.

For the Georgia native, what takes the main course up a notch is her signature peach sauce from her beloved 2015 cookbook Oh Gussie!: Cooking and Visiting in Kimberly’s Southern Kitchen.



“In my cookbook, I have a recipe for peach sauce, so you make this peach sauce and then you inject it into the bird and then as you’re cooking it, when that juice runs out of the turkey, you suck it up with the baster and drizzle on top just every 15, 20 minutes, if you can,” she explains. “And it makes for a super juicy bird.”

Kimberly recently released a children’s book, A Dolly for Christmas, inspired by the true story of how her daughter Dolly was adopted just before Christmas. Fans can also catch Little Big Town’s performance of “Christmas Time Is Here” on CMA Country Christmas, airing Monday night at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

