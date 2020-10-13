Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman releases holiday book inspired by adoption story

Hachette Book Group

Little Big Town‘s Kimberly Schlapman turns a life-changing gift into a Christmas story in her debut children’s book, A Dolly For Christmas.

Released earlier this month, the book is inspired by Kimberly’s family’s journey to adopting daughter Dolly Grace after Kimberly and husband Stephen Schlapman struggled with infertility.

The singer’s eldest daughter Daisy would write letters to Santa asking him to bring her a sibling — a wish that finally came true when the family welcomed baby Dolly home days before Christmas in 2017.

The book explores themes of hope, love and family, with a foreword written by Daisy and illustrations by Morgan Huff.

“I just want people to be hopeful and to know that if they’re in the middle of a struggle, they are not alone. We walked those same roads, and they are very, very difficult,” Kimberly shares with People. “But, in the end, there is restoration and there are children who are waiting for them.”

Kimberly has also authored a cook book, Oh Gussie!: Cooking and Visiting in Kimberly’s Southern Kitchen, released in 2015.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.