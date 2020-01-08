LIVE ADDRESS: President Trump “All Is Well” after Iranian Missile Strikes in Iraq

President Trump will talk to the nation at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning about last night’s missile attacks of US Troops in Iraq from Iran.

The president has responded to the attack with this tweet: “All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!”

The Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the 15 missile strikes on Iraqi military bases used by U-S forces a slap against America.

Iraq’s prime minister says Iran warned him before it fired missiles at two bases where U.S. troops are stationed. There are no reports of any American casualties after more than a dozen ballistic missiles targeted bases in western and northern Iraq. Iran has said the attacks were retaliation for last week’s U.S. airstrike that killed the Islamic Republic’s top military leader, General Qassem Soleimani.

