The LIVE Saturday night performances at the Opry may be crowdless, but they are still going strong!

This past weekend (June 6) the artists took turns performing their singles, or duet in Carley and Lee’s case… but one of my favorite moment was when Carly tearfully dedicated her song “Show Me Around” to late friend and well known producer, Busbee.

You can see previous Saturday night Opry Live-stream performances, and upcoming ones HERE