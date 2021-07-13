‘Live from Telluride’: Dierks Bentley captured a “once in a lifetime show” for his upcoming EP

Courtesy of The GreenRoom PR

Last weekend brought some disappointment for Dierks Bentley fans, when the singer had to scrap his 2021 Seven Peaks Festival due to local capacity restrictions. But there’s good news, too: The singer dropped a five-track surprise EP called Live from Telluride.

The project was recorded last month during Dierks’ Telluride Bluegrass Festival set and features guest appearances from The War and Treaty, Larkin Poe and Sam Bush. The track list includes selections from the singer’s The Mountain and Up on the Ridge albums, plus covers of classics by Pink Floyd and U2.

“This really was a once in a lifetime show for me,” Dierks explains. “Getting to play at my favorite festival…with some of my favorite musicians and performers…in one of my favorite places in the world…felt like a dream.”

He added, “Luckily, this dream was captured on tape and I can go back and relive the way it felt that night whenever I want.”

As an added bonus, Dierks is also offering fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the show. He shared a backstage clip of his U2 cover, “Pride (In the Name of Love),” which he performed with The War and Treaty and Sam Bush. Dierks also performed the song with The War and Treaty — who are husband-and-wife duo Michael and Tanya Trotter — at the ACM Awards earlier this year.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.