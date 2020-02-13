LIVE: Funeral Procession of Fallen FHP Trooper Joe Bullock

The community will remember the life of Florida Highway Patrol trooper Joseph Bullock this morning who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week.
A public memorial service will be held for Trooper Joseph Bullock at the Bayside Community Church in Bradenton at 11:00 a.m.
Flags are flying at half staff in his honor around the state.

After the service, a procession involving dozens of law enforcement officers will lead Trooper Bullock’s body to the Sarasota National Cemetery.

Once there, Trooper Bullock will receive law enforcement honors during a ceremony at 2:30 p.m.

FHP said the public is encouraged to attend the memorial service to honor the life and legacy of the 42-year-old trooper, who spent his entire 19-year law enforcement career with the agency.

