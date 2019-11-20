LIVE: Impeachment Hearings Continue Today

U.S.-European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland is the first witness in the House impeachment hearing this morning.

Sondland is believed to have been President Trump’s point man for trying to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Sondland is expected to testify about conversations he had with President Trump about getting Ukraine to investigate a company that had hired the son of Trump’s political rival, Joe Biden. Sondland is also expected to clarify his previous testimony about a delay in U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

Sondland is scheduled to begin testifying before the House Intelligence Committee at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A second public hearing will be held this afternoon. Officials from the Pentagon and the State Department are expected to testify.