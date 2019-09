Hurricane Dorian is now a major Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph, wind gusts of 220 mph, and storm surge of 18 to 23 feet. According to The National Hurricane Center, the storm made landfall on Elbow Cay at 12:40 p.m and as of 2 p.m update, the storm is heading toward Grand Bahama at 7 mph.

