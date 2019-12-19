LIVE: McConnell To Speak On Senate Floor This Morning

The top Republican in the Senate will speak this morning about President Trump’s impeachment. The House voted yesterday to impeach Trump on two articles — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’ll take to the Senate floor in the morning. He called the impeachment “precedent-breaking.”

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not committing to sending articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate right away.

After the House voted to impeach Trump on two articles Wednesday, Pelosi suggested she could hold off on sending over the articles until Senate Republicans say they’ll hold a fair trial.

Pelosi criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for saying he wouldn’t be an impartial juror in the Senate trial.