LIVE: President Trump Addresses U.N. General Assembly

President Trump is expected to call on world leaders to band together against threats posed by Iran in the Middle East and to unite in opposition to what he sees as dangers from other regimes and movements around the globe.

This will be President Trump’s third U.N. address.

On Monday, Trump told reporters that aggressive U.S. sanctions are putting great pressure on Iran. He said earlier that Iran is doing very poorly.

While the president is meeting with world leaders at the U.N. in New York, another story involving former Vice President Joe Biden his son Hunter and the Ukraine is monopolizing the news cycle.