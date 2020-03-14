Live: President Trump announces he has been tested for the Coronavirus in Task Force briefing

In a press conference held on Saturday afternoon, President Trump announced that he has been tested for the coronavirus.

The president faced backlash earlier this week after he came into contact with the president of Brazil and several of his team who eventually tested positive for the virus but did not feel he needed to be tested himself.

President Trump assured the public that did not have any of the symptoms and that his doctor reported that he was in good health so there was no reason to take the test, however, on Friday he decided to get tested.

President Trump says he is now awaiting the results of that test.

The White House also announced that they will conduct a temperature checks on all of those who have had contact with the president and vice president.