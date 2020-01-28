While Congress is impeaching the President, he is trying to solve world peace.
President Trump’s long awaited Middle East Peace Plan is expected to be released today at noon. Trump calls the plan as “the deal of the century.” Palestinian leaders have already rejected the plan, which would reportedly allow Israel to annex portions of the West Bank. Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu says the plan will make history.
LIVE: President Trump Unveils Mideast Peace Plan Calling for “Two-State Solution”
