LIVE: Sec. of State Mike Pompeo on New Iranian Threats

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will hold a live news conference to reveal new threats from Iran.

US allies in the region are on high alert.

The leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard threatened on Tuesday to “set ablaze” places supported by the United States over the killing last week of top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike ordered by President Trump, as U.S. military officials bolstered resources near the Middle East.

The U.S. Air Force is deploying six B-52 bombers to the region, amid the rising threat from Iran after Soleimani’s killing, Fox News confirmed Monday. The threat was palpable Tuesday as a sea of seemingly thousands of supporters reportedly chanted “Death to Israel!” when Iran’s Hossein Salami vowed vengeance in the central square in Kerman, Soleimani’s hometown, where his remains arrived to be buried.

However, tragedy struck during Soleimani’s funeral procession when a stampede erupted, killing 35 people and injuring 48 others, Iran state television reported.